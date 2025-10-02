Skills focus lapped up on Lincolnshire’s special day as HETA hears of authority’s apprenticeship push

A Lincolnshire Day pitch to focus on skills to support economic development across the county has been welcomed by a leading training organisation within it.

Team Lincolnshire’s Annual Conference heard of the priority being given to enhance apprenticeship delivery and foster greater links between children and industry.

Cllr Liam Kelly, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for growth had told how 53 per cent of employers listed skills as an issue that kept them ‘awake at night’.

Outlining the desire for Greater Lincolnshire to ensure it thrives and remains competitive in its key sectors, he underlined the importance of inward investment and truly local supply chains, while doubling down on the next generation labour market.

Lincolnshire County Council's evecutive member for growth, Cllr Liam Kelly, and HETA deputy chief executive Jo Lawson in conversation at Bishop Lincoln University, the host venue for the Team Lincolnshire Annual Conference.placeholder image
Addressing more than 100 delegates – an ‘excellence’ of ambassadors as he referred to them – Cllr Kelly said: “We need to invest in careers education much earlier, we need to promote local business and industry much earlier too, supporting the full transition from school to full time employment, making sure people are prepared and they have the opportunity presented to them, and not some rushed work experience for the last two weeks at school.

“We have to invest in young people early and that is a responsibility of multiple stakeholders. Young people are the future of business.

“I’d like to see far more apprentices taken in house, I’d like to see it added to the tender process for larger projects, applying social value aspects to that tender process – that's at a concept phase.

“Working together, collaborating, we can do that and create the conditions for success in a much better, more timely and smarter way.”

Cllr Liam Kelly, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for growth, addresses the Team Lincolnshire Annual Conference.placeholder image
Listening on was HETA deputy chief executive, Jo Lawson.

She said: “I was encouraged to hear such emphasis on skills and apprenticeships.

“Lincolnshire has a rich manufacturing base, with the likes of defence and agri-tech excellence relying on engineering disciplines.

“At HETA we look forward to helping progress this ambition, and stand ready to deliver. We have invested significantly in the region, with our £5.5 million facility at Stallingborough and expanded operations in Scunthorpe.

“Funding a strong well-skilled future for those growing up in Greater Lincolnshire is vital, and we welcome the issue getting the attention it deserves.”

Cllr Kelly was invited to tour the facilities as opportunities from devolution and new skills funding pots are explored.

