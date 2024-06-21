Sleaford Quality Foods launches partnership with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sleaford Quality Foods has entered into a three year strategic partnership with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, helping to support the organisation’s goal to Make Allergy History.

MD James Arnold says: “As a key importer and supplier of food ingredients and by working with our robust global supply chain, we have a responsibility to ensure we do everything we can to prevent allergic reactions to food products experienced by so many people in the world today, so we are supporting Natasha’ Foundation to help them fulfil their ambition to make allergy history”.

James added “The issue is close to our heart; the young family of one of our colleagues have directly experienced allergic reactions so we are more than aware of the need for the food sector to urgently address this challenge.”

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, who have both been awarded an OBE, after their daughter Natasha died aged 15 from a severe allergic reaction to sesame.

Through campaigning, education and research, the charity’s mission is to make allergy history, in particular food allergy, and improve the lives of the millions of people in the UK with food allergies.

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation is the only allergy charity dedicated to medical research. It wants to understand what is causing the dramatic rise in allergic disease - and develop ways to prevent, treat and ultimately eradicate it, creating a world that is safe for everyone.