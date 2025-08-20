Trackman Technology and an all-grass Driving Range makes Practice Perfect at Newark Golf Club
“Hitting off grass is undoubtedly the best way to get the most out of your practice sessions and our range has a particularly beautiful backdrop,” comments Will Davies, Director of Golf. “The realistic ball contact combined with the tracking software allows you to really understand your game and make every shot count. And, if you just fancy a bit of fun, we can cater for that too with a series of games you can play alone or with friends using the free app.”
The Trackman technology works through an app which golfers can download using a QR code on the bay.Balls cost £10 for 100 and £6.50 for 50 with no extra charge for the tech. And, to make golf accessible for everyone, Newark also offers club hire for those wanting to give golf a go.
“It’s fantastic to see our technology being used in such a unique location,” commented Steven Carmichael, Vice President Sales, Trackman Range EMEA. “We are starting to see strong growth in technology on grass driving ranges and Newark are right at the start of that curve. It’s very satisfying to see in such a picturesque location as Newark. Trackman will really bring the golfers’ experience to life and provide valuable data to help any level of golfer improve – even those simply interested in gamifying their practice sessions.”
As well as new introducing new innovations and investing in renovations to the beautiful parkland golf course, the new owners at Newark Golf Club have implemented significant refurbishment to the clubhouse. All of the facilities will be free to use when the club holds its Open Day on September 20th. This special event will include competitions, taster sessions and free activities for all the family.