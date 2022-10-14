'We are pleased to be progressing' - Movement on plans to open new McDonald's at Boston

Despite progress with the scheme, the car lying in the ditch that runs next to the new McDonald's remains in place behind the fencing.

In June of this year, The Standard reported on an apparent delay in the project, which has been taking place in Wyberton Fen, off the A52, near Tesco.

While the restaurant and its drive-thru and car park were all place, a stretch of asphalt connecting them to the existing road network was not.

This was despite McDonald’s receiving planning permission for the restaurant as far back as March 2021.

Construction work visible in the distance near where the new McDonald's stands.

At that time, Lincolnshire County Council said: “We are working with the developer on the final technical details so that we can enter a legal agreement to enable the new access to be constructed.”

McDonald’s added: “We will continue to work closely with the local council on the technical aspects of this site and look forward to delivering the new restaurant later this year.”

Now, though, the parties are both talking of progress, with the council saying that an issue relating to a culvert – a tunnel that carries water under a road or railway – has been resolved.

“With the culvert issues now resolved we are looking forward to the plans for this site moving ahead," a spokesman for the authority said.

A spokesman for McDonald’s, meanwhile, said: “We are pleased to be progressing with our plans and hope to have everything ready to open the restaurant sometime before the end of 2022.”

When the application went before the planning committee last March, members were told the restaurant would create 65 jobs.

Despite concerns over litter and traffic, it was backed by all members of the committee, except Coun Yvonne Stevens, who abstained.

Members were told at the time the eatery would take about 14 weeks to build.