Women can now trek through the Wolds

Lizzie Mills.

​Back in November, the Horncastle News launched an appeal with Walking Women, a travel company which arranges walking holidays around the world for women, who were planning to introduce a new walking holiday here in the Lincolnshire Wolds, and were on the look out for an experienced female guide to host it.

Well their search was successful, as they have now welcomed experienced guide Lizzie Mills, a secondary school maths teacher turned walking guide, to lead the new tour of our beautiful corner of the country.

The Lovely Lincolnshire walk will take place over Friday October 4 to Monday October 7, with two days walking and accommodation at the Admiral Rodney in Horncastle.

A view over the Lincolnshire Wolds.

After checking in and enjoying welcome dinner and drinks on the Friday, the first day of the walk will see guests take on a seven-mile route on Saturday from Horncastle to Woodhall Spa along the Viking Way, with the option to walk back again or transport will be laid on.

Then on the Sunday, there will be a scenic route from Horncastle to Belchford via Fulletby through the Lincolnshire countryside, where you’ll be able to spot Lincoln Cathedral in the distance, and a meal can then be enjoyed at Belchford’s Bluebell Inn.

There is again an option to walk back or get transport back to the Admiral Rodney.

Walking Women is the brainchild of sisters Sara Pease-Watkin​ and Ginny Lunn. Sara said: “We decided to offer the first day as a walk from Horncastle to Woodhall Spa because it’s such a nice place to walk and there’s spectacular views across the Fens.

"When it’s right on your doorstep, you often don’t appreciate how beautiful it is.”

Leading the walk will be experienced guide Lizzie Mills, of What’s Not To Hike, who grew up in Holton le Clay and was educated in Louth before becoming a secondary school teacher, while becoming a mountaineering leader in her spare time and leading expeditions on weekends.

She said: "This will be a nice change to have a walk like this in the Lincolnshire Wolds rather than somewhere really busy and touristy,” she said, “It’s going to include a really beautiful route to showcase what our area and what it has to offer.”