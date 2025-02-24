Work starts on business park to bring jobs and growth to Horncastle

Work has officially started on the expansion of business land which is expected to bring jobs and economic growth to Horncastle.

Lincolnshire County Council has invested £1.5 million into the creation of Hornbeam Business Park at Spratt Close in the town.

When it is completed, the site will offer about four acres, which will be split into three plots of serviced development land.

East Lindsey District Council has also contributed £400,000 to the £1.9 million project which, it is hoped, will generate more than 65 new jobs.

Councillors Colin Davie, Tom Dyer and William Gray, of Lincolnshire County Council, on site as work begins on the creation of Hornbeam Business Park in Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire County Council).

The initiative is part of a broader £20 million countywide investment in business facilities over the next four years, targeting key sectors such as manufacturing, defence and agri-food.

Additional industrial estate expansions are planned in West Lindsey, East Lindsey and Boston, with a goal of creating 3,000 jobs across the county.

On site to mark the launch of the Horncastle project were a number of senior county councillors, including vice-chairman, Coun William Gray, who represents the Horncastle and the Keals ward.

Also there was Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for the economy, who said: “This is another great project, led and predominantly funded by the county council.

"It ensures that businesses have the land and facilities to grow and develop.

"Businesses in the Horncastle area have told us they need space to relocate and expand, so we’re committed to doing all we can to help.

"The council has committed £20 million over the next four years to boost Lincolnshire’s business infrastructure.”

The expansion of the Horncastle site includes a new road, designed to improve access and attract further business investment.

The management of the site is being overseen by Lindum Construction, which is based in Lincoln.

Lindum director Kevin Damarell said good infrastructure is essential for economic growth and that the new road will help unlock potential for investment and job creation in Horncastle.

He added: “We’re pleased to be working with the county council to deliver this project, which was procured via the Scape regional construction framework.

"By improving access, the council is laying the foundations for future economic growth, supporting existing businesses and encouraging new ones to set up here.”

The marketing of Hornbeam Business Park to attract interested companies has now been launched.