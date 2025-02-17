Woodhall Spa engineer finds an unlikely Antarctic workmate in Collin the penguin!
Alan Cox, of civil engineering giants BAM Nuttall, has bumped into his new workmate while overseeing a specialist construction project for the British Antarctic Survey.
The work involves the construction of a new, state-of-the-art building, called Discovery, for Rothera Research Station, which is a centre for biological research, and the resurfacing of its runaway for its role as a hub for air operations.
Alan, who is managing director of regions and transport for the Surrey-based BAM Nuttall, has seen lots of wildlife during the project, including seals, orcas and humpback whales.
But stealing the show has been a playful gentoo penguin, whom he has named Collin.
The bird insists on trying to help with the work himself and has even tried to sit in the bucket of a 50-tonne excavator!
"Collin is a particular type of penguin who seems to think the 50,000kg excavator is either his parent or some sort of friend of his,” Alan told BBC Radio Lincolnshire in an interview.
"It is very difficult to keep him away from the machine. He insists on trying to get really close to it and even sit in the bucket.”
Fortunately, Collin has not been hurt in any of his escapades and as Alan made the long 10,200-mile journey to warmer climes back home this week, he was able to treasure fond memories of his penguin pal and of his Antarctica expedition as a whole.
"The whole setting is absolutely incredible,” he said. “There has been some fantastic wildlife.
"The area is an extraordinary sight – the vastness and serenity of it, with massive icebergs moving around and going just where nature intended.
"We have even seen one iceberg about the size of Lincoln Cathedral break off the coast.”
Gentoo penguins are distinguished by a wide, white stripe across the top of their heads. As they waddle along, their tails stick out behind, sweeping from side to side, and they make loud trumpeting sounds, with their heads thrown back.
The work on the Discovery building is part of a vital modernisation programme that supports the government’s long-term investment in the polar regions.
It will help Rothera continue its world-leading polar research for decades to come.