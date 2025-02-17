Woodhall Spa engineer finds an unlikely Antarctic workmate in Collin the penguin!

An engineer from Woodhall Spa has built an unlikely rapport while on a mission in Antarctica – with a penguin!

Alan Cox, of civil engineering giants BAM Nuttall, has bumped into his new workmate while overseeing a specialist construction project for the British Antarctic Survey.

The work involves the construction of a new, state-of-the-art building, called Discovery, for Rothera Research Station, which is a centre for biological research, and the resurfacing of its runaway for its role as a hub for air operations.

Alan, who is managing director of regions and transport for the Surrey-based BAM Nuttall, has seen lots of wildlife during the project, including seals, orcas and humpback whales.

Collin the penguin rushes towards the excavator he fell in love with. (PHOTO BY: BAM Nuttall)

But stealing the show has been a playful gentoo penguin, whom he has named Collin.

The bird insists on trying to help with the work himself and has even tried to sit in the bucket of a 50-tonne excavator!

"Collin is a particular type of penguin who seems to think the 50,000kg excavator is either his parent or some sort of friend of his,” Alan told BBC Radio Lincolnshire in an interview.

"It is very difficult to keep him away from the machine. He insists on trying to get really close to it and even sit in the bucket.”

Engineer Alan Cox, of Woodhall Spa, who befriended the penguin while working on a major project in Antarctica.

Fortunately, Collin has not been hurt in any of his escapades and as Alan made the long 10,200-mile journey to warmer climes back home this week, he was able to treasure fond memories of his penguin pal and of his Antarctica expedition as a whole.

"The whole setting is absolutely incredible,” he said. “There has been some fantastic wildlife.

"The area is an extraordinary sight – the vastness and serenity of it, with massive icebergs moving around and going just where nature intended.

"We have even seen one iceberg about the size of Lincoln Cathedral break off the coast.”

Collin the penguin gets too close for comfort to the bucket of an excavator that he was not averse to sitting inside! (PHOTO BY: BAM Nuttall)

Gentoo penguins are distinguished by a wide, white stripe across the top of their heads. As they waddle along, their tails stick out behind, sweeping from side to side, and they make loud trumpeting sounds, with their heads thrown back.

The work on the Discovery building is part of a vital modernisation programme that supports the government’s long-term investment in the polar regions.

It will help Rothera continue its world-leading polar research for decades to come.