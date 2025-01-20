Active Lincolnshire and UK Coaching partner to provide game-changing resources to level-up Lincolnshire coaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Active Lincolnshire and UK Coaching are offering local coaches an opportunity to strengthen and hone their skills through a subsidised learning platform.

The Active Skills learning platform, which will become available at a special subsidised rate to people working and volunteering in the physical activity sector across Lincolnshire, will deliver a flexible mix of formal and informal learning opportunities. Courses will cover fundamental topics such as Safeguarding, Mental Health for Sport and Physical Activity and Inclusive Activity Programming.

UK Coaching’s Head of Partnerships, Clare Freer, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Active Lincolnshire to deliver an accessible, bespoke learning experience for those working in sport and physical activity across the region.

“Our partnership will help build a skilled, inspired workforce that strengthens the community and supports a culture of pride, equity, and development in Lincolnshire. This project is a true reflection of our purpose—to be here for the coach.”

Coaches in Lincolnshire will benefit from the new partnership.

This training platform enables coaches, fitness professionals and others working and volunteering in the sector, or hoping to do so, across Lincolnshire to engage in a tailored learning journey that supports them in their role. The platform, which forms part of the Active Skills Hub, will evolve to meet the needs of those accessing it.

The Hub offers a variety of helpful resources and career profiles alongside the comprehensive training courses and there are plans for future additions to the website which include resources like a jobs board and career guidance.

Laura Spurr, Skills Manager at Active Lincolnshire, shared her enthusiasm for the new platform, she added: “We are delighted to be working with UK Coaching on the Active Skills learning platform.

“This is a fantastic resource that will help empower individuals with knowledge and skills to support them in any role.

“By fostering a stronger, more resilient workforce, we aim to create a more inclusive and accessible physical activity landscape, ultimately benefiting the health and well-being of our communities."

UK Coaching, the only independent representative body for coaches in the UK, is dedicated to supporting and empowering coaches at all levels.

Their purpose is to be here for the coach, ensuring they have the resources, skills and support they need to inspire and make a difference.

Through their innovative learning infrastructure and dedicated Partner Platform, UK Coaching is positioned to provide Active Lincolnshire with a customised, branded platform to administer and manage the learning experience for the sector.

Active Lincolnshire is one of 43 Active Partnerships across England that are working to make physical activity and sport a part of everyone’s life, regardless of age or background. The charity is committed to supporting the physical activity sector in creating a resilient workforce, helping to provide and develop relevant and inclusive physical activity opportunities across Lincolnshire.

The Active Skills Hub and learning platform, were initially launched thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), a government-backed investment programme, which aims to foster pride in communities, support high-quality skills development, promote employment and productivity, and improve life chances for all.

The funding has to date allowed more than 100 individuals in East Lindsey and South Holland to access training to support their work in sport and physical activity through the Active Skills Fund.

The Active Skills learning platform will be available at a special subsidised rate from spring 2025. It can be found here https://activeskillshub.co.uk.

To register your interest in accessing the Active Skills Learning Platform please email [email protected]

To find out more about UK Coaching, please visit www.ukcoaching.org