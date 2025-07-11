Better Fitness Centres offer FREE Open Weekend activities

Better Leisure Centres in Sleaford and Lincoln are offering a range of free and reduced price activities to locals on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July 2025.

As well as free taster sessions of the gym, fitness classes and swimming lessons Sleaford Leisure Centre will have cardio fitness classes, a Pilates class, and Junior Gym sessions. There is also a Swimbies taster session to introduce babies and toddlers to the water on Sunday morning and colouring competitions for little ones over the weekend.

There’s an opportunity to try out the brand new Functional Fitness class at Better Gym Sleaford, take a spin, combat, circuit, Power Pump, or Pilates class. Feel inspired by the Women's UEFA Euro 2025? Join in the women’s football session on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, One NK in North Hykeham has a family swim session, circuit training and taster sessions in its state of the art gym on Saturday. With more opportunity to kick start a fitness journey in the gym on Sunday and a morning session for families to cool off in the pool.

Better’s annual Open Weekend is offered as part of its community health and wellbeing remit as a charitable social enterprise. The aim is to encourage residents to try the various activities available at their local leisure and sports centres.

Staff will be on hand to demonstrate machines in the gyms and advise visitors on the best ways to achieve their fitness goals. They can also find out about membership options and programmes available to support their health goal.

Shaun Fisher, GLL Community and Health Manager, says: “As a social enterprise, Better believes in giving back to the community and our Open Weekends are a great way to do this.

“They are always extremely well attended and fantastic fun, so we urge as many people as possible to come along and see what’s on offer.”

