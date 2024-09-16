Better leisure centres in North Kesteven offer FREE activities to celebrate National Fitness Day 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Better leisure centres in North Kesteven are supporting National Fitness Day on Wednesday 18th September 2024 by offering a range of FREE activities to local residents.

Now in its 13th year, National Fitness Day is run by leisure industry body UKActive and aims to encourage the nation to get moving and shine a light on the many benefits that being active can offer.

This year, National Fitness Day will continue under the theme ‘Your Health is Your Life’ highlighting the many ways that physical activity can and does have a positive contribution on an individual’s physical and mental health, while also providing an opportunity to make social connections.

Better’s free activities in North Kesteven include:

Free bookable gym sessions are running all day at Sleaford Leisure Centre. Free swimming – between 6.30 am and 8.50am and 7.30 pm and 10pm at One NK. And Better Gym Sleaford will be running a Gym Challenge all day on Wednesday 18th.

Commenting on the initiative Chris Ord, Partnership Manager from GLL, the charitable social enterprise that operates Better leisure centres in North Kesteven said: “It has never been more important for the public to embrace activity and fitness as an aid to mental and physical health.

“So we are delighted to join this year’s National Fitness Day Campaign -Health is For Life - in our leisure centres, gyms, studios and pools across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with a host of free classes and activities for everyone.

“No matter your state of fitness, taking small steps to be more active more often will have huge benefits throughout your life – and that journey could start on National Fitness Day when you try something new.”

In 2023, National Fitness Day saw the participation of an estimated 11 million people, including over four million children and young people.

Anyone wishing to book a FREE National Fitness day pass should visit: https://www.better.org.uk/national-fitness-day.