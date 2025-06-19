The all-new studio at Better Gym Sleaford boasts a range of new equipment.

A new fitness studio has opened at Better Gym Sleaford, extending the range of equipment on offer and launching a new Functional Fitness class from Tuesday 24 June.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-new studio boasts two Torque assault bikes, two Concept ski ergs, two Technogym rowers, kettlebells, dumbbells, wallballs and stretch mats.

It is adjacent to Better Gym Sleaford’s 70-station state of the art gym and extends the gym’s cardio and resistance work out offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Functional Fitness sessions will run every Tuesday from 06:30 - 07:00 am and 19:00 - 19:45 pm, Wednesday mornings at 10:00 - 10:45 am, and Thursdays at 06:30 - 7:00 am.

Better open refurbed fitness studio in Sleaford

Offering an extensive range of facilities to meet locals’ health and fitness needs, the studio will have expert instructors on hand to help gym users familiarize themselves with the new equipment, demonstrate exercises and offer a fitness programme tailored to a person’s needs.

Nick Price, General Manager at Better Gym Sleaford: “We are so excited to have our functional fitness studio open. Whether you’re regularly at our gym or just starting a fitness journey this space is designed for you to push your limits, explore new styles of training and have fun.”

Better Gym Sleaford is run by GLL, the charitable social enterprise. To learn more about the fitness studio and other facilities and activities visit: www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/north-kesteven/better-gym-sleaford.