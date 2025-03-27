Keith and Barbara Orrey celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

A couple from Boston have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary at The Haven care home in the town.

Keith and Barbara Orrey met as childhood sweethearts when Barbara was still at Boston High School for Girls, where Keith had gone to the school to carry out some electrical work. As time passed, they met up again and began courting. They spent time at the May fair and other social gatherings. During their courtship, they attended many fabulous dances at the famous Boston Gliderdome every Saturday, and love began to blossom.

Keith was called for National Service and he joined the RAF. He was away for 2 years, but he and his beloved Barbara kept in touch. When Keith returned, he and Barbara made plans for the future. Keith continued with his electrical trade and was employed at the London Road Cottage Hospital Boston. When the Pilgrim Hospital was being built in the late 1960s, Keith was asked to join as an engineer.

They were married on Wednesday 26th March 1955, and built a bungalow on Hawthorn Tree Corner to the east of Boston. They decided it was to be their forever home, which it literally was as they remained living in the same bungalow until they moved into The Haven Care Home on Whitehouse Lane together in September 2023.

Keith and Barbara on their wedding day in 1955.

They became parents to two boys, Christopher and David. Both boys attended Boston Grammar school and went on to marry, and each had two children. Keith and Barbara travelled all over the world, enjoying some exotic destinations such as Australia, Hawaii, Bali, and the Italian Lakes.

They are hugely proud of their family, their achievements, and, of course, their love for each other.

Evangeline Girling, manager at The Haven shared their story: “This is such a special love story. Keith and Barbara have been together all their lives and enjoyed so many fantastic memories together. Couples are often forced to split up when one moves into a care home, so we were delighted to be able to support them both at The Haven and it was so lovely for them to spend their special day with us. They’re such a lovely couple and we congratulate them on 70th happily married years together.”