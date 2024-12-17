Chapel Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for Eresby Hall Care Home with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Chapel Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the Eresby Hall Care Home in Spilsby as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Karen Kenyon nominated Eresby Hall Care Home for the competition saying: "I would like to nominate this care home because the residents are wonderful. They love Christmas and all the trees in the care home.

"We decorate every floor and can start adding interest in the garden so that residents who are not able to come out of their rooms would have something to look at and cheer them up at Christmas.”

Karen Kenyon from Eresby Hall Care Home collects the reindeer from Chapel Garden Centre

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.

"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season.”