Community Hall will become new venue for Salvation Army in Sleaford

Quarrington Community Hall is now under ownership of the Salvation Army. Photo: Google Streetview

Sleaford Salvation Army Corps has announced it has officially taken ownership of Quarrington Community Hall

The hall had been owned and managed by St Botolph’s Church, Quarrington but the Parochial Church Council had entered negotiations to sell the building on Grantham Road in Sleaford to the Salvation Army to become its new venue for worship and ministry.

Curate Reverend Rebecca Rock had said in May last year that the hall was in need of significant repairs and refurbishment and demand for hire had decreased, making its ongoing sustainability a concern for the Church Council.

​​​​​​She added: “​The use by the church for meetings and worship purposes has also declined. The PCC has explored several different options and is now in the early stages of negotiating the sale of the hall.”

Ownership has finally been transferred following a delayed but successful transfer from St Botolph’s Church.

The Salvation Army says the hall, which has long served the local community, will undergo full refurbishment to meet modern accessibility standards and practical needs.

They stated that once completed, it will become the new place of worship for the Sleaford Salvation Army and a vibrant hub for its expanding community activities.

Major Dawn McGarvey Salvation Army church leader at Sleaford said: “Although disappointed with the time it has taken to get things up and running, we are excited about the future of this space and look forward to welcoming the community to a big celebration next year.”

The refurbished hall will host a wide range of activities, including:

CAMEO Club – A social group for older adults featuring informal activities and guest speakers

Music and Craft Groups – Creative outlets for all ages

Stay and Play – A group for children aged 0–4 and their parents/carers

Family Activities – For children aged 2–10

Saturday Coffee Mornings – Including a popular tabletop sale

With a significantly improved kitchen, the Salvation Army hopes to introduce breakfast and lunch services for some groups and expand its family offerings. Plans also include a dedicated office, quiet room, improved toilet facilities, and ample storage for regular activities. The garden is envisioned as a community space, potentially featuring a hobbies room.

This move marks a significant milestone for the Sleaford Salvation Army, which will celebrate its 140th anniversary in May 2026. For over a century, its church and community work have been based in the small hall on West Banks. After four decades of searching for a larger and central location, they say the acquisition of Quarrington Community Hall represents a new chapter of growth and outreach.

The newly refurbished venue will be known as Sleaford Salvation Army, Grantham Road, and is expected to open in time for the 140th anniversary celebrations.

The Salvation Army in Sleaford currently offers a variety of community activities throughout the week, providing a safe, welcoming space for families, young people, and individuals of all ages. For more information on activities from The Salvation Army in Sleaford, follow on Facebook.