Discover the Lincolnshire destination where games of fast-paced padel meet 400-year-old history

Doddington Hall's padel courts offer unrivalled views across the lake and countryside of the estate

Doddington Padel celebrates the official opening of two new state-of-the-art padel courts with the launch of ‘Social Padel’ and a fully-booked Open Day

Doddington Hall is celebrating the expansion of its padel facilities with the official launch of Doddington Padel, Social Padel, and two brand-new panoramic courts on Saturday, 12 July.

Adding to the Lincolnshire estate’s flourishing health and wellbeing offering, the two new courts have doubled playing space and availability of padel sessions at Doddington Hall, and are ready to welcome players.

Alongside the fully booked open day - designed to welcome new, young and current players, and showcase exactly why padel has become the fastest-growing sport in Britain - the team behind Doddington Padel is pleased to launch Social Padel, and what promises to be an active summer at Doddington Hall.

Starting on Tuesday 22 July, and taking place on Tuesdays and Friday mornings from 10.00am - 12.00noon, Social Padel will see a maximum of 16 players per session compete in a fast-paced way to experience the sport. With matches running for 20 minutes before teams rotate, Social Padel is the perfect opportunity for padel players of all abilities to play some great padel, meet new people and enjoy the fantastic facilities at Doddington Hall. Interested padel players can register today on WhatsApp.

James Birch, who owns and runs Doddington Hall alongside his wife, Claire, said: “As soon as I discovered padel, I knew we needed it here at Doddington. The demand since those first two courts opened has been phenomenal. We’ve already had to extend opening hours twice, so adding two more courts was the obvious next step. Our vision is to create a space where everyone feels welcome.”

Padel, a sociable and fast-paced racket sport played in doubles, has seen a surge in popularity across the UK, and Doddington Hall is quickly becoming one of the region’s - if not the UK’s - standout venues, recognised by the Lawn Tennis Association.

Alison Lauder, LTA Padel Lead for Lincolnshire, commented: “On behalf of LTA Lincolnshire, we are delighted to see the expansion of the padel programme at Doddington Hall, with the number of courts increasing from two to four. This is a significant step that reflects the growing momentum of padel in the county, and we are proud to support its continued development across Lincolnshire.”

The new panoramic courts, installed by Spanish specialists Padel Alba, boast unobstructed views over Doddington’s lake and estate parkland. They’re purpose-built for all-season use and offer a truly unique playing environment.

Already fully booked, this weekend’s open day will see Active Lincolnshire Chair, Paul Barron, officially open the courts, and Sam Bass, Founding Director of Bassline, lead a free play session for players.

Paul Barron CBE and Chair, Active Lincolnshire, added: “We’re thrilled to be involved in the launch of the new padel offering at Doddington Hall – the new courts and Social Padel provision are a fantastic addition to Lincolnshire’s growing offer of inclusive and innovative opportunities for people to be active. Padel is an exciting, accessible sport that brings people of all ages and abilities together, and it aligns perfectly with our mission to get more people moving across the county. Doddington Hall’s commitment to wellbeing and community engagement continues to inspire, and this is another great step to building healthier, more connected communities through sport.”

With a growing community of over 250 active players connected via WhatsApp and the Playtomic booking app, Doddington Padel is more than just a place to play. With the courts attracting visitors from across Lincolnshire and beyond, and players travelling from as far as London to combine padel sessions with weekend stays on the estate, this development feels like a significant milestone for Doddington.

“Following the official launch of the new courts, we’ll be looking to plan a full calendar of events, from tournaments and leagues to social play for all ages,” continues James. “Plans are also underway to construct a sports pavilion beside the new courts too, to house showers, changing rooms, and further facilities to support the growing community we are nurturing here, and make Doddington one of the most inclusive and active padel venues in the UK.”

Well-known for its historic surroundings, well-tended gardens, wilder estate and award-winning food and event offering, the expansion of Doddington Padel truly signifies this Elizabethan prodigy house becoming a destination for those keen to address their health and wellbeing.

From summer yoga in the gardens and a regular parkrun to on-site bike hire, nature walks through Wilder Doddington, and on-site treatments expertly provided by Active Edge Sports Therapy, located in the Giant Store, and Bea Wellness & Beauty, nestled in a cosy shepherd’s hut near the Stable Yard Gallery.