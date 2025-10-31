Donations needed to help vulnerable communities this Christmas

Lincolnshire Co-op Louth Travel Branch Manager Rachael Bilcliffe

Local people could go without food, hygiene products, or even a gift to open on Christmas day, without the support of their communities this festive season.

Lincolnshire Co-op is launching its Secret Santa campaign, making it easy for people to donate to 72 different charities that support those in need locally.

The community can contribute by donating food items into food stores, hygiene items into pharmacies, or buying a present for a disadvantaged young person and donating it through a travel branch.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Leaving Care service helps care leavers aged 16-25 on their journeys into adulthood.

Care leavers may not have contact with any biological family so, as their corporate parent, the Leaving Care service will aim to provide them with a gift for Christmas day. This is supported by donations to Lincolnshire Co-op’s Louth travel branch.

Rebecca Harris, Team Manager for Lincolnshire County Council’s Leaving Care service, said: “When I joined five years ago there was around 700 young people in our care, and this has now increased to over 1,000. However, our donations are not rising to meet the demand we have.

“Sometimes young people in our care have children themselves, so it’s important we make Christmas magical for their families. It’s through communities donating that we can make a real difference.”

Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid, linked with Lincolnshire Co-op’s food stores in Whittlesey and Coates, was set up in 2014. It supports over 60 families in need of essential food supplies around its local area.

Joe Jennings, Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid Manager, said: “Our food bank operates on an appointment-only, confidential basis. Service users are given a time to collect their packages to help them feel more comfortable.

“We notice a rise in families needing our help over Christmas. It’s important their children feel the magic of the season, so we do our best to provide advent calendars, chocolate tins and Christmas dinner trimmings.”

The Ashby Ward at Lincoln County Hospital, where brain injury patients are cared for, has its own sanitary and toiletry bank called ‘The Hygiene Hub’ that patients can take supplies from.

Staff Nurse Laura Whitworth said: “Before Lincolnshire Co-op became involved, our staff were buying items out of their own money, meaning we didn’t have a regular supply of hygiene products for our patients to use.

“Toiletries are an absolute necessity; not only do they keep our patients clean but it also gives them motivation to participate in their rehab, which helps us get them home.”

This initiative is supported by Lincolnshire Co-op pharmacies in Skellingthorpe, Waddington, Witham St. Hughes, Cherry Willingham, Nettleham and Welton.

Football fans can also get involved during match days at Scunthorpe United Football Club on Saturday 22nd November and at Lincoln City Football Club on Saturday 29th November. Food, toiletries and gifts can be placed in donation bins, or monetary donations will be also accepted for grab bags to be made by Lincolnshire Co-op’s community team that will include essential food and toiletry items.

Inside Lincolnshire Co-op’s 13 travel branches, Christmas trees are decorated with gift tags including ages and genders of recipients. Customers should take a tag of their choice, buy a suitable gift and bring it back to the branch with the tag attached and unwrapped so the travel agent’s local gift appeal can collect.

With no Lincolnshire Co-op travel branch in Scunthorpe, Messingham Food Store will also be accepting gift appeal donations.

Customers who booked a holiday with Lincolnshire Co-op also donated £10,134 throughout the year, and these funds will go towards buying gifts that’ll be sent to charities or donated as cash.

Danielle Lowther, Senior Community Co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “Every year, it’s heart warming to see how our communities connect to spread joy for those unfortunately in need and we’re proud to be supporting so many incredible charities.

“By providing ways to donate in our outlets, we hope to inspire the gift of giving and demonstrate that making a difference is simpler than you may think.”