Enter for just £5 to win a Formula One superstar-signed cap in support of military families

The Lincolnshire branch of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is raffling two New Era 9FIFTY caps signed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The McLaren F1 team has kindly donated two 2024 Season New Era 9FIFTY Caps to support local SSAFA fundraising in Lincolnshire. In turn SSAFA has put the caps into a raffle, offering those who support the charity a chance to win something back for their generous donations.

The caps each been signed: one by Lando Norris who finished second in this year’s F1 Championship, and the other signed by his teammate Oscar Piastri who finished fourth. The caps would make a fine addition to an enthusiast’s collection, or as a gift sure to please the F1 fan in your life.

The funds raised from the raffle will allow SSAFA to continue to provide life-changing support for our Forces, their families and veterans in Lincolnshire. Your ticket could help veterans struggling with isolation or PTSD, ensuring a friendly face from SSAFA is there to help them with their problems.

Image 1: The New Era caps signed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Entry into the raffle is £5. You can purchase up to five tickets to increase your chances of winning these caps signed by two of Formula One’s best drivers.

For more information on the raffle and purchasing tickets visit www.peoplesfundraising.com/raffle/ssafalincolnshire.

For more information on SSAFA and the support they provide visit www.ssafa.org.uk.