Free tree shelter recycling in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire landowners can once again recycle their used tree shelters, also known as tree guards or tree tubes, for free this summer thanks to the return of Tubex’s nationwide tree shelter Collection & Recycling Programme.

Commonly seen protecting young saplings along roadsides and in newly planted woodlands, tree shelters are vital for early tree growth but must be removed and recycled once their job is done. Now back for another season, Tubex’s recycling initiative provides a simple and responsible solution for disposing of these shelters sustainably.

One of these recycling hubs is now open at British Hardwood Tree Nursery in Snitterby (DN21 4TZ), giving foresters, farmers, landscapers and landowners a free and convenient place to recycle their shelters locally from May to September.

Appointments to drop off used shelters can be made by filling out a form online here: https://wm6cxpp7xy7.typeform.com/to/Sjs4B6Cc?typeform-source=tubex.com

More details are available at: https://tubex.com/recycling

The Collection & Recycling Programme accepts all types of used tree shelters or mesh tubes made from polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE), which are the most common materials used in tree shelter manufacturing. These can usually be identified by small PP or PE symbols on the shelters themselves.

The Snitterby hub is part of a growing national network of over 25 drop-off sites supported by Tubex and its partners, making it easier than ever to recycle shelters responsibly. With 1.1 million tree shelters recycled to date, the Programme continues to grow as the most accessible and sustainable way to ensure used shelters don’t remain in the environment.

Recyclable plastic tree shelters are proven to protect trees during their vulnerable early years and are the lowest environmental impact type of tree shelter - but only when they are recycled at end-of-use, preventing legacy plastic pollution in the countryside.

“Many people are concerned about legacy plastics in our woodlands, and quite rightly,” said Pete Stevens, Business Development Manager at Tubex. “Historically, there hasn’t been enough focus on removing and recycling tree shelters after use, but we’ve worked hard to change that.

“With the help of responsible landowners and local partners like British Hardwood Tree Nursery in Snitterby, we’ve already recycled more than 1.1 million shelters, and we’re determined to keep that momentum going.

“We’d encourage anyone in the Lincolnshire area with used tree shelters to make an appointment to drop them off at the Snitterby hub this summer. It’s free, convenient and provides a meaningful step toward protecting our environment.”

Gary Rogers, Managing Director, British Hardwood Tree Nursery commented: “We are really pleased to be able to support Tubex once again as a drop off hub for their Collection & Recycling Programme.

“Tubex also offer a paid for doorstep collection if that suits better. So whether it’s dropping off or having them collected, this scheme is a great way to ensure the tubes that help young tree and hedging seedlings thrive go on to have a useful second life.”

Once collected, all used shelters are transported for recycling and turned into new Tubex tree shelters, closing the loop on plastic use in forestry.

The national hub network was launched to complement Tubex’s existing doorstep collection system which continues to also offer on-site pick-up for a small fee.

To view all Tubex hub locations and upcoming drop-off dates, visit: https://tubex.com/sustainability/tree-shelter-collection-recycling-programme/