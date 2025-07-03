Freemasons' gift of Pinky the Bear will be treasured forever

A teddy bear just like this will be a life-long friend for a five-year-old who was helped by the Freemason-funded charity Teddies for Loving Care when she suffered a broken arm.

Almost four million bears just like this one have been given to children to provide comfort at otherwise traumatic times, as the mum of the five-year-old explained: “My daughter broke her elbow two years ago when she was five. Her little purple TLC Hospital bear, affectionately named "Pinky-Purple Bear" or "Pink" for short, is so special to her and is the only thing that comforts her when she's scared, nervous or sad.

"I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who provides these bears. They aren't just important in the moment when scared in hospital, but in our case, "Pinky-Purple Bear" is the most special bear in our house (of many bears), has been for two years, and will be loved forever. Thank you for this very wonderful gift.”

The charity provides the bears for hospital staff to give out whenever children come in needing care, after injuries or for routine appointments. A couple even fly in the Lincolnsire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

'Teddy Man' Graham Cadel, a Lincolnshire Freemason

In Lincolnshire the charity is managed by Lincoln Freemason Graham 'Teddy Man' Cadel. He said: "Comments like this from the mum of a little girl we've been able to help makes all the effort worthwhile. I rarely get to know who has been helped by one of our bears, which makes messages like this one so much more special.

"I couldn't do what I do in keeping hospitals supplied with bears without the generosity of my fellow Freemasons, who provide donations so I'm always in a position to buy more when they're needed."

He added: "Although the bears provide comfort for children, we should never overlook the benefit to similar comfort their families receive at some of the most trying times. They are also comforted that complete strangers have gone to the trouble to help them. And the job of hospital staff is made a little bit easy when their young patients are comforted, which can make treatment go more smoothly."