From skydives to Three Peaks: Going to great heights for the little extras that make a big difference

Scott McGinn, Charity Manager at Lincolnshire NHS Charity, reflects on 2024 and looks ahead to 2025.

At Lincolnshire NHS Charity, we support two of the county’s NHS Trusts; Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT) and Lincolnshire Community Health NHS Services (LCHS).

We help fund projects with the aim of enhancing services and facilities which can’t be funded by the NHS or are not a standard element of services. With support from our two NHS Trusts, we try to make that difference to our patients, their families and our staff members.

Over the past year, we have taken part in so many enriching projects all for a good cause. Back in June, 25 of our LCHS and LPFT staff members took the plunge for our charity skydive at Langar Skydive Centre. In total we raised £15,525, which was a phenomenal amount and exceeded our target. To this day, we are still very proud of all the staff who took part and those who donated.

Back in July, we celebrated the 76th birthday of the NHS by working alongside United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) Charity and Tesco in Lincoln to hold a Big Tea fundraising celebration. From handing out lots of cakes to our charity’s merchandise, we collected a great amount of money for both charities.

Looking ahead to 2025, we are planning a big endurance challenge where a group of over 100 LPFT and LCHS staff are braving the Yorkshire Three Peaks! We are always looking for extra support, so if you would like volunteer or donate money through our JustGiving page, you can do so here: www.justgiving.com/campaign/yorkshire3peakslincsnhscharity or alternatively, please contact us using the email below.

Monies raised this year have helped improve staff rooms and outdoor spaces for staff and service users to enjoy.

We have also worked in partnership with the Butterfly Hospice ( www.butterflyhospice.org.uk/) staff to help them celebrate their achievements over the last 10 years. The staff attended Boston Stump for a service of remembrance where the Lincolnshire Coastal Choir sung a personalised version of Hallelujah, changing the lyrics to reflect their last 10 years.

Our team is always happy to talk about different ways you can support our charity. You can find out more by contacting the Lincolnshire NHS Charity Team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 01522 459552 or by visiting lincolnshirenhscharity.org.uk/

You can also keep up to date with our work by contacting us or visiting our social media pages. We are ‘Lincolnshire NHS Charity’ on Facebook and our Twitter/X and Instagram handle is @lincsnhscharity.

Thank you for reading, and for supporting Lincolnshire NHS Charity.