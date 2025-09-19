From struggle to strength - how Tammie lost 5 stone and gained a whole new life with Slimming World

On Thursday, September 25, Metheringham Slimming World will welcome a new consultant, as Tammie launches her very first Slimming World group. But this isn’t just a group, it’s the culmination of a deeply personal journey marked by courage, transformation, and hope.

Tammie’s story is one of extraordinary resilience. After suffering a devastating leg injury that led to multiple surgeries and then re-breaking the same leg, she faced years of limited mobility, a decline in health, confidence and well being, all leading to rising weight. Diagnosed with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and on the verge of diabetes, she knew something had to change.

That change began in February 2024, when she walked into a new Slimming World group in Metheringham. It wasn’t her first attempt at Slimming World and walking through those doors was daunting, but this time, something felt different. She found a community that understood her struggles and offered genuine support. It was the beginning of a new chapter.

Her journey wasn’t without setbacks. Coming off long-term pain medication triggered gastrointestinal issues and food intolerances, forcing her to adapt the Food Optimising plan to suit her body’s needs. “Slimming World’s eating plan is flexible allowing me to work out what my body could tolerate, proving that the food optimising plan is adaptable to personal needs”. Then came a terrifying period of cancer testing, thankfully with negative results, but the emotional toll was immense, especially after losing her father to the disease, but this gave Tammie a powerful reminder of how precious and fragile life is.

Tammie after losing 5 stone with Slimming World

Through it all, Tammie leaned on Slimming World’s formula for Success:

Support from her consultant and fellow members kept her going when motivation dipped

Food Optimising helped her learn how to eat generously and healthily without feeling deprived, even with dietary restrictions

Activity started small and grew with her strength

Mindset became her anchor, learning to believe in herself again and that every setback was just part of the journey

The results? Tammie lost 5 stone, reached her target weight, and no longer needs medication for cholesterol or pain. She’s celebrated a milestone birthday, enjoyed a Christmas cruise, is healthier, happier and more confident than she has felt for years. And now steps into a new role as a Slimming World Consultant.

Her message is clear: “This journey isn’t just about weight loss, it’s about rebuilding your life. No matter how many times you fall, what matters most is finding the strength to get back up again.”

Tammie before Slimming World

Now, she’s ready to help others find their strength too. Whether you’re just starting out, returning to group, or simply curious, Tammie’s sessions at Metheringham Village Hall offer a warm, welcoming space where real change begins.

So come along on Thursday, September 25, at 5.30pm or 7pm. You’ll find more than a weight loss group, you’ll find inspiration, community, and the belief that it’s never too late to start again.