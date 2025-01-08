Funding announcement UKSPF GRASSroots Grant - South Holland District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lincolnshire Community Foundation, in conjunction with the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, announces an extension of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund GRASSroots Grant for South Holland District, offering up to £24,999 for community projects with a deadline of January 17, 2025

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and Trustees at Lincolnshire Community Foundation (LCF) in conjunction with the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership are pleased to announce an extension of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund GRASSroots Grant available to charities, community groups, social enterprises, Parish & Town Councils etc. in South Holland District to create and/or improve existing community facilities ands spaces and to encourage pride of place.

The GRASSroots Grant is part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which plays a key role in supporting the UK government’s 5 national Missions to push power out to communities, kickstart growth and promote opportunities. The aim of the grants scheme is to strengthen the social fabric of communities, build pride of place by investing in local facilities and improve social connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over £2 million has already been invested through this scheme across the South East Lincolnshire Councils partnership area, including £643,000 in South Holland to 37 projects. Additional funding has been made available to support capital projects and activities in South Holland where community organisations can use the grant to implement a project and provide an impact report by the end of February 2025. It is likely that priority will be given to new applicants or areas currently under-represented in the provision of grant aid through UKSPF, where the project meets the fund criteria.

Fund details and criteria can be found on the LCF website www.lincolnshirecf.co.uk

The deadline for receipt of complete applications and supporting documentation is 17th January 2025, with decisions notified as soon as possible after the closing date.

Bids of up to £24,999 are welcomed. Applicants should have any planning requirements and quotations for work in place before submitting a bid, and are encouraged to identify match funding as demand may be high. Payment to successful applicants is usually made in arrears, however, where financial resources aren’t in place to cover project costs, this maybe made in advance, or in staged payments.

Due to the short deadline date, the Grants team would encourage applicants to review the Grant’s criteria on the Guidelines and Application Form on the Foundation’s website lincolnshirecf.co.uk/grants/ukspf/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application process is straightforward, and help is available every step of the way from our Grants Team.

A picture showing participants of Scarlet Community Music Club’s Beats fit music and exercise project which took place across South Holland and received UKSPF GRASSroots funding in 2023.

Cavan Collins, Grants Manager at Lincolnshire Community Foundation says: “My colleague Helen Cater, and I would welcome the opportunity to have a chat with potential applicants to see how we might be able to assist. We’re excited to be given the chance to continue supporting community groups across South Holland working at the heart of their local community.”

To apply, or for more information, contact Helen Cater - [email protected] -or telephone(01529) 305825.

#UKSPF