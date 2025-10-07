Gainsborough Scout Leaders’ Good Service Awards

Julie with District Lead Volunteer, Bill Hurst, and Howard Nelson, County Lead Volunteer

Gainsborough District leaders and trustees were joined at the District AGM in September by Howard Nelson, Lincolnshire Lead Volunteer, who thanked the District for its contribution to Scouting in the County.

Following the meeting refreshments were served and Howard took the opportunity to present Good Service Awards to Dany Green and Julie Warburton.

Julie, Group Lead Volunteer at 18th Gainsborough (Haxey), started Scouting as the Group’s Cub Scout Leader back in 2006 and was presented with the Award of Merit. Dany, who started her Scouting as treasurer at 6th Barnsley, moved into leadership with 1st Gainsborough when she came to live in the area in 2020. She is now Group Lead Volunteer with 14th Gainsborough, Programme Team Leader for the District and was presented with the Chief Scout’s Commendation.