Trophy winners at the East Barkwith Late Summer Show.

Green fingered villagers in East Barkwith submitted their prized produce for judging last week.

The East Barkwith Gardeners Late Summer Show was held last Friday evening (August 30) in the village hall.

It was a well attended evening with entries and entrant numbers up on last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is sen a great incentive to attract new members to the gardening club.

Graham Mowbray won Heaviest Marrow in show.

Among the highlights were a superb crop of dahlias despite the wet weather in early summer and the windy conditions in the week preceding the show affecting some classes.

Fruit and vegetable classes provided a surprisingly good turn out of produce, with many types of apples.

Floral art produced some lovely, imaginative entries and the newer section for flower arranging was well filled.

Cups and trophies were presented by Chris Raynor.