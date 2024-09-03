Green fingers villagers share prizes at gardening show
The East Barkwith Gardeners Late Summer Show was held last Friday evening (August 30) in the village hall.
It was a well attended evening with entries and entrant numbers up on last year.
It is sen a great incentive to attract new members to the gardening club.
Among the highlights were a superb crop of dahlias despite the wet weather in early summer and the windy conditions in the week preceding the show affecting some classes.
Fruit and vegetable classes provided a surprisingly good turn out of produce, with many types of apples.
Floral art produced some lovely, imaginative entries and the newer section for flower arranging was well filled.
Cups and trophies were presented by Chris Raynor.
