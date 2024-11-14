Haven High champions mental health with innovative training for children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a pioneering step to foster mental well-being, Haven High has launched the "Mental Health Champions Training for Children."

This groundbreaking initiative underscores the school's enduring commitment to the holistic development of its students, ensuring their emotional, mental, and academic success.

"Haven High has always placed the mental well-being of our students at the forefront of our mission," remarks Austin Sheppard. "This programme stands as a testament to our dedication to ensuring that every child feels supported, understood, and empowered."

Crafted especially for secondary school children, this initiative is a collaborative effort with One Goal. The programme boasts distinct features such as youth empowerment, skill-based learning, engaging activities, and mentorship opportunities.

Mental Health Champion Partner School

Once children complete the training programme, they graduate and achieve their own certification as a Mental Health Champion. Dan Poulson, Assistant Headteacher observed: "The training equips our students with more tools to tackle life's challenges head-on. Witnessing their growth in this realm is truly heartening."

Adam Eccleston, founder of One Goal and creator of the programme, said: "Teaming up with Haven High encapsulates our mutual mission of nurturing resilient young minds.

"Through this exciting partnership, we envision equipping students with the tools they need to face life's challenges while also uplifting and supporting their peers.

"At Haven High we're driven to elevate mental health awareness in our community. Our doors are always open to parents or neighbouring schools eager to understand more about our this initiative and to foster a spirit of shared knowledge and collaboration."