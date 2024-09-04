Home care provider supports open pairs bowls tournament at Tealby
A Market Rasen based home care provider was the main sponsor behind an open bowls tournament staged at Teaby Bowls Club.
The Amber Care Open Bowls Tournament was held on August 11.
It was an open pairs tournament which was eventually won by Steve Bowden and Nigel Flosdick.
Runners-up were Neil Hands and Tony Sandilance.
Prizes were presented by Amber Care Managing Director Bronia Johnson.
Amber Care is based in Market Rasen and is committed to supporting personal, health, and social care needs in the comfort of your own home.
The following day the club held a successful open day.
