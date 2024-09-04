Amber Care Open Bowls Tournament winners (left) Steve Bowden and Nigel Flosdick pictured with Amber Care MD Bronia Johnson.

A Market Rasen based home care provider was the main sponsor behind an open bowls tournament staged at Teaby Bowls Club.

The Amber Care Open Bowls Tournament was held on August 11.

It was an open pairs tournament which was eventually won by Steve Bowden and Nigel Flosdick.

Runners-up were Neil Hands and Tony Sandilance.

Amber Care Open Bowls Tournament runners-up (left) Neil Hands and Tony Sandilance, with Amber Care MD Bronia Johnson.

Prizes were presented by Amber Care Managing Director Bronia Johnson.

Amber Care is based in Market Rasen and is committed to supporting personal, health, and social care needs in the comfort of your own home.

The following day the club held a successful open day.