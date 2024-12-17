Horncastle Garden Centre brightens up Christmas for South Wold Care Home with reindeer giveaway

To celebrate the festive period, Horncastle Garden Centre has donated a light-up reindeer to the South Wold Care Home as part of its Christmas Magic community campaign.

The campaign which was run by the UK’s largest family-run group, British Garden Centres, saw residents from the local area asked to nominate a worthy group, garden, charity or hospice that has gone above and beyond to receive the reindeer to light up the community and spread festive cheer.

Mikaela Smet nominated South Wold Care Home for the competition saying: "The staff at the home are lovely and always make us feel so welcome. It’s a seven-hour round trip for my mum and I to visit so we’re not able to come as much as we’d like.

"It’s comforting to know that my Nan is happy and being well looked after. They have lots of entertainment and craft activities for the residents. We always have such a nice time there. “

Amy Stubbs, Project and Development Manager at British Garden Centres said: “We are incredibly proud of the active role British Garden Centres plays in its local communities, and that’s particularly important at this time of year.

"We are delighted to donate this light reindeer as a symbol of joy, Christmas magic, and community spirit during the festive season."