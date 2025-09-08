Horncastle Oktoberfest - celebrate Oktoberfest like never before
Join us for our Inaugural Oktoberfest - an unforgettable day filled with frothy beer, foot-tapping tunes from a live Oom-pah pah band, and mouthwatering traditional German food from the one and only @thegrumpygerman.
This event is open to all, so bring your mates, your family, or just your love for bratwurst and good cheer!
- Where: Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, Horncastle
- When: Saturday, October 4
- Time: 2pm to 11pm
The more the merrier, and dirndls and lederhosen are highly encouraged!