Horncastle Oktoberfest - celebrate Oktoberfest like never before

By dawn wells
Contributor
Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 15:36 BST
Great time to be hadplaceholder image
Great time to be had
Join us for our Inaugural Oktoberfest - an unforgettable day filled with frothy beer, foot-tapping tunes from a live Oom-pah pah band, and mouthwatering traditional German food from the one and only @thegrumpygerman.

This event is open to all, so bring your mates, your family, or just your love for bratwurst and good cheer!

  • Where: Stanhope Hall, Boston Road, Horncastle
  • When: Saturday, October 4
  • Time: 2pm to 11pm

The more the merrier, and dirndls and lederhosen are highly encouraged!

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice