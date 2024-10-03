Arriving in Horncastle on a previous carriage ride. Didi's Riders and Drivers will be arriving in the Market Place at 12noon on Sunday for a harvest festival to collect donations for the Community Food Larder. Photo supplied

A group of horse and carriage drivers are holding a special horse-themed harvest festival event on Sunday, with donations going to Horncastle Community Food Larder.

Didi Riders & Drivers are a private group launched by Dani Dodds and Declan Campbell for like-minded horse and carriage riders who also rescue and rehabilitate horses and ponies.

Dani said: “We like to do carriage drives from Tetford in the summer and thought we would collect for a good cause each time."

They have raised money for Prostate Cancer, Parkinsons and Bro Pro charities in the past but have now taken to aiming at supporting smaller, local organisations who may struggle to get funding.

"It is hard work to get people backing those charities, especially with the cost of living crisis,” she said.

Their latest cause will be the town’s community food larder and up to 10 carriages will set off on Sunday morning (October 6) and arrive in Horncastle Market Place at around 12noon for a harvest festival event where people can ‘give thanks’ by donating packets and tins for the food larder (no fresh food please), while giving families a chance to meet and offer an apple to the horses, take photos and enjoy the community spirit.

During this week, from October 1-5, people who cannot make it on the day can drop goods off at a number of locations: St Andrew’s church in Minting, St Margaret’s church in Hemingby, The Mansion House at Tetford and Lincolnshire Coop food store in High Street, Horncastle.

"I will drive round and collect the donations on October 5 and then they will be brought with the carriages on Sunday,” said Dani. “I have also had donations from businesses and Lincolnshire Coop have been amazingly supportive, as well as the community group Shine and Bro Pro.”

Bro Pro UK dedicates itself to finding safe spaces for lonely or isolated men to socialise, interact, talk, share their experiences and enjoy games such as darts and pool.

Wheelwright Dan Wilwright has loaned a vintage cart where all the donations can be placed on Sunday before being pulled around to the food larder.