Hospital cancer unit proud to be presented with a Macmillan Quality Environment Mark

Staff working on a hospital cancer unit are proud that all of their hard work has resulted in them being presented with a Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM).

Waddington Unit at Lincoln County Hospital has been presented with the award by members of the Red Arrows. The accreditation celebrates environments that meet the standards and holistic needs of people living with cancer.

The framework recognises and rewards good practice and champions environments that go above and beyond to create welcoming and friendly spaces for patients that, in turn, improves the quality of care provided to people affected by cancer.

Waddington Unit joins United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) three Macmillan Support Centres in Boston, Grantham and Lincoln which have all retained their MQEM awards following reassessment this year.

Unit Manager Georgina Foster, Wing Commander Collins and Unit Manager Jenny Thompson.

The new award was presented to the team by Officer Commanding, Wing Commander Adam Collins and Chief of Staff, Squadron Leader Doug Smith.

Unit Manager, Jenny Thompson, said: “It has been a real team effort to ensure that we meet this standard on Waddington Unit. I’m so proud of everyone who has contributed, however big or small. We strive every day to make this unit the best possible environment for our patients and so to receive recognition for that is fantastic.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome members of the Red Arrows to present the award, we’re very grateful for the continued support they show our unit, staff and patients.”

The assessment also gives the team insight into the work of similar wards around the country, to learn and share best practice.

A successful MQEM environment is:

welcoming and accessible to all,

respectful of people’s privacy and dignity,

supportive of the patients’ comfort and wellbeing,

gives choice and control to patients,

listens to the voice of the patient.

As part of the accreditation, recommendations were made on how the unit could make further improvements. The team have recently renovated a large balcony area by adding seating and colourful plants, making it a welcoming environment for patients, their families and staff members to be able to enjoy some fresh air.

Staff from RAF Waddington staff also gave areas of the unit a facelift, including renovations to the day room where patients can spend time socialising and watching television.

Wing Commander Collins, said: “It’s great that we have this relationship between RAF Waddington and Waddington Unit, I’m really keen that we continue this support. I was honoured to be invited to present the award. It’s a great achievement and I’d like to thank the staff for everything that they do for their patients. It’s something that is close to my heart and it was an honour to be able to present the award.”

The Trust is now working towards achieving this accreditation across all of the wards that care for patients living with cancer.