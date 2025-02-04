International Lego Day celebrations at Grantham care home

Staff and residents at Maple Leaf Lodge, in Grantham had a fantastic time sharing a wonderful morning of building and creativity on International Lego Day.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year on January 28, Lego fans and enthusiast around the world come together to celebrate all things Lego and the creator of the iconic brick, Godtfred Kirk Christiansen who submitted his patent for the Lego brick on January 28, 1958.

Lego began in the Danish town of Billund, when Ole Kirk Christiansen founded a small woodworking company. In 1932, the company adopted the name ‘Lego,’ derived from the Danish words ‘leg godt,’ meaning ‘play well.’ In the late 1940s the company transitioned from wooden toys to plastic, which we now know as the iconic Lego brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only an enjoyable toy and source of entertainment, Lego can and has been a great tool in education. Many different schools and colleges across the country have incorporated it into their learning, with Lego promoting problem solving, teamwork and helping with spatial awareness.

International Lego Day

At Maple Leaf Lodge, the residents had a great morning, building various creations and sharing in the joy of creativity with the staff members. Ron, a resident, said: “It has been so lovely to share in the joy that Lego has brought on International Lego Day, it has reminded many of us of playing with our children and grandchildren. It is amazing how Lego can be so universally enjoyable and accessible.”

General Manager of Maple Leaf Lodge, Kerry, commented: “It is wonderful to see how something as simple as some Lego can bring people together and spark both creativity and reminiscence, I think pretty much everyone remembers playing with Lego at some time in their lives.

"We all enjoyed making some models, some more elaborate than others, I always found it really difficult to follow the instructions personally but some of our residents are very talented model makers and much more patient than me!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides dementia, residential care and respite care.