Jerry Green Dog Rescue makes heartfelt appeal for Buster – a loyal Staffy waiting for his forever home

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is making an urgent and heartfelt appeal to find a loving home for Buster, an affectionate 11-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who has been patiently waiting for a new home for four long months, without a single application.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buster has been adored by his current owner since he was just eight weeks old. He’s been her shadow, her comfort, and her best friend for over a decade. Sadly, due to a serious, long-term illness and the effects of treatment, his beloved owner has developed severe allergies and painful skin conditions that make living closely with Buster impossible. Despite her every effort to manage her symptoms, her condition has worsened, leaving her in and out of hospital and unable to have Buster by her side in the way she once could.

For a woman who describes Buster as “her world,” this situation has been utterly heartbreaking. She has had to make the devastating decision to ask for help, turning to Jerry Green Dog Rescue to give him the future she knows he deserves. Buster is currently under the charity’s Home from Home® scheme and every day that passes without Buster finding his new home brings fresh heartache, for both him and his devoted owner.

A Kind Soul with Endless Love to Give

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buster

Buster is everything you could hope for in a companion; loyal, gentle, and full of love. He is fully house-trained, well-mannered, and settled in the home. He can be left alone for a few hours without worry and enjoys a peaceful night’s sleep in his bed after a day of gentle walks and playtime.

Though he’s in his senior years, Buster still has a youthful sparkle. He adores his toys, especially a football or a good game of tug, and will happily play on his own or with his people. He loves being the centre of attention and is always ready with a wagging tail and a big Staffy smile.

A Gentle Companion Seeking a Quiet Life

Buster enjoys relaxed daily walks in quiet areas like open fields, where he can explore at his own pace. He walks beautifully on the lead with his harness and muzzle and thrives on routine. Following the loss of his long-term canine companion, Buster would prefer to be the only pet in his new home, where he can soak up all the affection and companionship for himself.

Buster

He is currently on mild medication for some age-related stiffness in his legs, but it doesn’t stop him from enjoying his favourite activities. What Buster truly longs for now is the warmth of a new loving home, where he can be close to someone who will cherish him as deeply as his current owner does.

Still Waiting for His Second Chance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being an affectionate, well-behaved dog with so much love to give, Buster has heartbreakingly received no adoption applications in the four months he’s been waiting. Each day, his owner and the team hope that someone will see in him what they do, a kind, gentle soul who deserves comfort and companionship in his golden years.

Charley Nicholls at Jerry Green Dog Rescue shares, “Buster’s story has really touched our hearts. His owner’s situation is incredibly sad, she has made the most selfless decision out of pure love, even though it breaks her heart every single day. Buster is such a loving, playful boy who’s asking for so little: a safe, quiet home and someone to love him. We just hope that the right person comes forward soon, for both their sakes.”

Buster

Buster’s owner and everyone at Jerry Green Dog Rescue remain hopeful that the right person will soon see how special he is and give him the happy ending he so deserves.

To find out more about Buster, please visit https://www.jerrygreendogs.org.uk/dogs/buster/ or email [email protected]

Please, if you have space in your home and heart for one very special dog, consider Buster. He’s been waiting far too long, and all he wants is to be loved as much as he currently is.