Launch of new teaching space at Mrs Mary King's School

On the 11th July, a dedication ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of a project to create a new teaching space at Mrs Mary King's Church of England Primary School, Martin.

Welcome to Mrs Mary King’s Church of England Primary School Here is your job description: You will be a place Where children learn to read and write Where peacefulness brings calm Where creativity flows Where children learn the art of play Where adults give and get support Where all are welcome, but not all at once! You will be there When our learning isn’t working When our emotions are overwhelming When we have lost the plot When we want to remember why we are here When we need privacy and quiet In return for your service You will be blessed here today You will be kept cool in summer and warm in winter You will be kept clean and welcoming You will enjoy the buzz of school life You will be treated with respect And you will be known as the Cosy Cabin The room will provide a quality space for small group work and counselling sessions; we hope the children will enjoy using it for many years to come.