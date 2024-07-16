Launch of new teaching space at Mrs Mary King's School
The school has installed a log cabin style room, now Christened 'The Cosy Cabin' following a generous gift from the Trustees of St Hugh's Chuch Hall, Witham Bank. St Hugh's Hall had fallen into disuse in recent years and the Trustees decided that its sale should support local organistations.
Trustees, Mr Busby and Mr Vickers were present at the ceremony to dedicate the new room. Representatives of The Friends of Martin School and the Martin Curling Club were also present having given their own gifts to help finish the furnishing of the room.
Reverend Stephen Agnew blessed the room and pupils read a poem about a job description for the room:
Welcome to Mrs Mary King’s Church of England Primary School Here is your job description: You will be a place Where children learn to read and write Where peacefulness brings calm Where creativity flows Where children learn the art of play Where adults give and get support Where all are welcome, but not all at once! You will be there When our learning isn’t working When our emotions are overwhelming When we have lost the plot When we want to remember why we are here When we need privacy and quiet In return for your service You will be blessed here today You will be kept cool in summer and warm in winter You will be kept clean and welcoming You will enjoy the buzz of school life You will be treated with respect And you will be known as the Cosy Cabin The room will provide a quality space for small group work and counselling sessions; we hope the children will enjoy using it for many years to come.
