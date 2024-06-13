LHP celebrates double shortlisting in Women in Housing Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership (LHP) is celebrating after two of its team members were shortlisted in the prestigious Women in Housing and Housing Hero Awards.

Social housing provider LHP, which serves over 20,000 people in communities across Lincolnshire with a portfolio of over 12,500 homes, is celebrating the news that two women in its team have been chosen as finalists in the upcoming Women in Housing Awards and Housing Hero Awards.

Organised by Inside Housing, the aim of the Women in Housing Awards and Housing Hero Awards is to celebrate the leaders, innovators and changemakers across the sector; championing the successes of women and sharing learnings from teams and individuals across the UK.

Both awards recognise achievements at all levels, from apprentice to tenant to chief executive.

Danielle Toyne, Neighbourhoods and Allocations Manager at LHP.

Danielle Toyne, Neighbourhoods and Allocations Manager at LHP in Grimsby, is one of only 10 women nationally shortlisted for Woman of the Year (Housing Association/Council).

Danielle has worked at LHP for 10 years and is responsible for the Neighbourhoods and Allocation teams which provide support to customers in 12,500 homes across the east coast of Lincolnshire ensuring a ‘customer first’ approach is at the forefront of what they do.

Danielle is a University of Sheffield graduate with a BA in Law and Criminology and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Housing (Dip Ed Level 5) in Housing Studies.

Danielle said: “Being a finalist for Woman of the Year is absolutely the pinnacle of my career so far, so much so that I don’t think I will ever be able to top this, but what is especially special to me is being nominated by my colleagues.

Mel Cheuk, Neighbourhood Officer at LHP.

“To know they think so highly of me means the absolute world, and I’m so grateful that I work with such a wonderful, passionate and inspiring group of people! A huge thank-you to my wonderful team, working with every one of you is the best part of my day!

“I am really looking forward to the awards ceremony and I am so proud to be one of the 10 finalists.”

Neighbourhood Officer at LHP, Mel Cheuk is a finalist in the Outstanding Achievement by an Apprentice category.

Based in the Grimsby office, Mel joined LHP in 2022 as a Housing Apprentice which involved working with its Neighbourhood Officers who have an active presence in the local communities. Mel was successful in gaining a full-time position in May 2023 as Neighbourhood Officer and has recently completed the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Level 3 in Housing Management.

Mel said: “I was completely overwhelmed and humbled after being told I had been nominated for the award and was a finalist.

“I honestly just do my job which I love, and I am so passionate about our organisation and the difference we make, I just didn’t think I did anything special or different to deserve the nomination.

“I have always wanted to support people and work within an organisation that has strong moral compass and I have found it at LHP. I finally feel I fit and can make that difference.”

John O’Hanrahan, Corporate Head of Customers at LHP, said: “There really is no better way to reward those individuals making a real difference at LHP than to recognise their immense contribution at Women in Housing 2024 which is the only place the whole UK housing sector comes together each year.

“We are extremely proud of both Danielle and Mel for their well-deserved recognition. Their hard work, dedication, and continuous improvement have not only contributed to our organisation’s success but have also set an example of leadership and commitment for everyone at LHP.

“They embody our values by putting our customers first and working together collaboratively across the organisation, ensuring our services are delivered in the LHP Way – with commitment, empathy, and excellence.”

Every year, the awards are judged by a panel of over 30 industry experts who follow a robust judging process ensuring all entries are thoroughly reviewed.

The expert panel of judges for the 2024 award include: Fiona Howie, Chief Executive, Town and Country Planning Association; Tracy Harrison, Chief Executive, Northern Housing Consortium and Martin Hilditch, Editor, Inside Housing.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremonyon Monday 24th June at Manchester Central.