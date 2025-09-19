Lincoln gym celebrates complete refurbishment

Among the most notable additions are the new ski ergs, a sled track, and a prowler at the back of the upper gym, providing versatile training options for members looking to add high-intensity elements to their routines. Downstairs, you’ll find a newly opened area featuring a multifunctional rig, functional training equipment and additional free weights, making it easier to explore new ways to train.

All free-weight areas now have brand-new dumbbells and benches. Two new additional free weights areas offer members a quieter space for those who are seeking a more focused strength-training environment. It’s an example of how Total Fitness supports its members in making the most of every fitness moment, whatever that means to them.

One studio has been completely transformed through a wall-breaking renovation, converting it into a dedicated Cardio Theatre, creating space for the growing demand in Lincoln from local cardio enthusiasts, with two new Concept Bikes, the latest DRax Cardio equipment. Additionally, a spin studio has been remodelled and refurnished with LED lighting and 30 Lifefitness IC6 spin bikes, all chosen for the exciting new Coach by Colour experience for members who thrive in group cycling sessions. Coach by Colour is Total Fitness’ new power-based Spin experience using colour, real-time feedback and new bikes to personalise members’ experience in intensity and help track their progress and achieve fitness goals.

Another major addition to Total Fitness equipment are brand new functional training kettlebells, wall balls, slam balls, power bags, plyo boxes, dumbbells, and TRX, catering to all styles of training, from beginners to those who want to push their limits. On top of the new multifunctional rig this means that Total Fitness is now fully equipped to support specialist HYROX training as well as a variety new workout options that each member can tailor to their needs.

These studio and rig area improvements complement the newly refreshed Mind and Body studio, which features an upgraded floor, mural and lighting to foster a soothing and immersive environment for activities such as yoga and Pilates. For the strength training-focused fitness members, Lincoln has provided four new power racks, lifting platforms, two new leg presses, a DRax Hack Squat, and DRax Cardio Equipment (including the UK-exclusive My Mountain machine). Alongside these upgrades, Lincoln members will continue to enjoy all the other great amenities that come with a Total Fitness membership:

Three swimming pools, including a popular Hydropool and a family-friendly pool

Over 70 classes per week, for every fitness level

A dedicated Women’s Workout Space

The option to add Squads sessions or one-to-one Personal Training to your membership

Heat treatment rooms to help with relaxation and recovery (including sauna, steam room and a newly refurbished samarium)

Dean Zweck, Product Development Manager at Total Fitness, commented: “Total Fitness is committed to providing spaces that encourage and motivate member’s fitness goals and lifelong health. By listening to customer needs and their insights, we can design these new flexible, energising workout spaces. Our Lincoln club is a prime example, now ready to meet every fitness need for every member that walks through the doors, for any age, whether you’re pushing for a personal best or just starting your journey.”

“Variety is essential for lifelong fitness, so we’ve invested in everything from next-level cardio equipment to focused strength areas. Every Total Fitness member should feel the effects of our continuing investment in their fitness journeys, helping them explore new ways to work out with top-quality equipment and expert team members at hand.”

“Our aim continues to be to help every Total Fitness member reach their goals, get fit, and find their fitness communities. We accomplish this by listening to what our existing members want and investing in completing their fitness vision and raising the bar in gym standards.”

Total Fitness strives to provide a variety of spaces and opportunities to work out, helping members at every stage of your fitness journey, whether they are shaking up an existing routine, exploring new workouts, or taking some time out for relaxation, Total Fitness Lincoln has a space for everyone.

For more information or to join Total Fitness Lincoln, visit the Total Fitness website.

