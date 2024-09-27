Lincolnshire County Council commits itself to protecting you from fraudsters
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For example, Lincolnshire County Council recently became aware of a scam trying to get money fraudulently via text messages about parking fines.
The text messages claim that an outstanding parking ticket is due to be paid and warns of a 50% increase in the fine if not paid within 28 days, and that the receiver of the text will be prosecuted and may also face court costs.
Thankfully, these text messages are not real. If you, or anyone you know, is sent one of these messages, then ignore it. Any parking charges should be paid or contested via the process detailed on the back of the actual ticket itself.
Recently, the council underlined its commitment to supporting victims of fraud and scams by joining a new initiative from the National Trading Standards Scams Team.
The authority has adopted the team’s new fraud and scams victim charter, which recognises the impact that fraud and scams can have and requires organisations to have victims’ best interests as their primary consideration. In addition to carrying out additional staff training, organisations signing the new charter commit to the following principles: support and empathy, dignity and respect, no blame and no shame, clear communication, and support for your well-being.
The council already takes a proactive approach to preventing fraud, and signing the charter emphasises that we will not blame or shame victims, but show empathy, understanding and compassion. Victims of fraud are not stupid, naïve or greedy – they are victims of a crime and often experience mental or emotional harm as well as losing money. We will ensure they get the support they need.
Our local Trading Standards team and their fraud prevention colleagues already follow the principles laid out in the new charter, and they will take the victim’s age, maturity, views, needs and concerns into account when providing support.
If you have been targeted by scammers, you will be treated with dignity and respect, and our focus will be on help and support, not judgement and criticism.
So, if you have been affected by fraud, please reach out. You can find further advice and support online at www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk.
If you wish to report a scam or online fraud, please contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.