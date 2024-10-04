LNAA sets sights on a new charity shop in ‘immensely supportive community’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance is working on plans for a new shop in Wragby where it has had a presence since 2009.

LNAA’s Head of Retail Elizabeth Wright said: “We are working on an exciting retail strategy that will bring a new look and feel to our shops and we are delighted that Wragby will feature in those future plans.”

“We are close to the end of the lease agreement on our current building, and it no longer suits the charity’s needs, so our focus is to continue to work towards a new store. This will improve the retail experience for everyone and increase income to keep supporting our mission to be by the side of patients.”

As the charity works on securing a new site, the current Wragby shop will close with the last day of trading on October 12.

Over the next couple of weeks, there will be bargains to be had with various offers available at the shop.

LNAA CEO, Karen Jobling said: “We are deeply grateful for all the time, hard work and loyalty our staff and volunteers have shown to the charity. And we want to give huge thanks to the immensely supportive community in Wragby and those who regularly visit when passing through – thank you for being part of the journey, we hope you’ll join us for the next chapter.”

After October 12, the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance van will be in the Market Square to collect donations between 10am and 12midday on the first Thursday of every month. Please note that these will be bag donations only, not furniture.

For furniture donations contact [email protected]

To keep up to date with retail developments and all things LNAA please visit www.ambucopter.org.uk and sign up to the charity newsletter.