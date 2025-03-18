Local care home Regional Directors compete in charity cook off

Dannie Tsoneva one of Barchester's two regional directors taking part in the charity cook off.

Staff and residents at Chater Lodge and Tixover House care home in Ketton and Tixover are celebrating because their wonderful Regional Directors, Wendy McGowan and Dannie Tsoneva, from Barchester’s North East and Scotland Division, are stepping completely out of their comfort zones to compete in the Barchester Charitable Foundation Cook Off 2025.

Swapping their business suits for chefs’ whites, Dannie and Wendy are going head-to-head with two Regional Directors from each of Barchester’s four other divisions to cook up a storm and raise a vital funds for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation. The Foundation helps connect vulnerable people and those living with a disability to community groups in their local area by providing grants to improve mobility and quality of life. Each year the Foundation distributes thousands of pounds to individuals, small community groups and charities across England, Scotland and Wales. In 2024 the Foundation achieved a donation milestone of £335,000 which enabled the charity to provide vital help to a staggering 239 small groups and charities, plus 104 individuals in one year alone.

Wendy and Dannie are keeping their cards very close to their chests regarding what they will be cooking but they have been practising hard! Wendy comments: “Dannie and I are passionate about the Foundation and we’re both relishing the chance to be able to raise funds and give back. I’d class myself as a solid home cook so I think we’ll go for a classic menu and all will be well.”

General Manager of Chater Lodge care home, Zoe Postgate, said: “We are all so proud of Wendy and Dannie for taking part in this challenge, they really are amazing – is there nothing they can’t do! They will raise so much money for the Foundation, we think they are absolute super stars!

To support Wendy & Dannie visit: Dannie & Wendy's JustGiving page