Local leisure centre raises more than £1,500 for charities

The West Lindsey Leisure Centre team at the Chatsworth House Pink Ribbon Walk.

Colleagues at West Lindsey Leisure Centre have raised over £1,500 for Breast Cancer Now and the Ben Kinsella Trust in just three months.

Thanks to the generosity of customers, family and friends the centre, which is operated by the award-winning Everyone Active on behalf of West Lindsey District Council, has raised money for both its partner charities.

Fundraising started on a hot day in Derbyshire on 21 June as Zoe Cawte, Charlotte Clarke, Nicole Blackwood, Daisy Van Den Hueval, Isla Sutton and Kayleigh Gardner completed Breast Cancer Now’s Chatsworth House Pink Ribbon Walk, raising well over £600 for the charity.

On 13 July, receptionist Kayleigh Gardner ran the Saucony London 10K for the Ben Kinsella Trust, following a pre-event bake sale at the centre to get funds rolling in. Supporting the knife crime prevention charity, she raised more than £550.

Charlotte Clarke & Kerry O’Neill cake cutting at the Afternoon Tea event.

More recently, the team hosted an Afternoon Tea event for Breast Cancer Now on 20 August, bringing in another £300 plus, as the centre’s Wellbeing Hub was turned into a party space for the event.

Charlotte Clarke, activity and wellbeing manager at the centre says it was a team effort with customers and colleagues supporting the event by baking and then buying cakes. “We also had cakes generously donated by Morrisons and local cake maker, Amanda’s Bakes & Bites, which we raffled off to raise even more for charity,” she said.

Kerry O’Neill, West Lindsey Leisure Centre general manager, said: “I’d like to firstly thank the team for working tirelessly for our partner charities, and secondly the local community for coming together and showing their support. It’s been a fantastic effort by everyone!”