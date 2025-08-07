Local opticians focused on foodbank support

A Sleaford opticians has been busy collecting foodbank donations as part of an ongoing commitment to supporting local community initiatives.

The team at the locally owned and run Specsavers store on Southgate, have been encouraging customers and members of the public to contribute to a growing collection of non-perishable food and toiletries destined for New Life Community Larder.

Initially set up to mark National Give Something Away Day, dedicated to encouraging acts of kindness and generosity, the donation point remains in place in-store, where visitors can continue to drop off essential long-life food items to support individuals and families facing hardship in the local area.

‘Supporting the local community is something we care deeply about,’ says James Coleman, store director at Specsavers Sleaford. ‘The cost-of-living crisis continues to put pressure on many households, and foodbanks are seeing increased demand. We know times are tough, but if anyone can spare just one item and help us support this worthy cause we’d be really grateful. You can pop into the store at 58 Southgate with your donations.’

New Life Community Larder, located at New Life Church on Mareham Lane, is a local, independent food bank that covers the North Kesteven District, providing food parcels containing enough food for five days. Open Monday to Friday between 10am – 4pmthey work in partnership with many local agencies and organisations to support those in need locally, on a referral basis.

For additional information, an up-to-date list of the most needed items, visit https://www.nlcm.org.uk/community-larder