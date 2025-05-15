Local Slimming World team in top 5 Teams in the Slimming World Company

Looking for a new adventure? Join Slimming World as a consultant and become part of one of the top 5 Team’s in the whole of Slimming World.

Claire Best, Slimming World’s Team Developer for Sleaford & Lincs is immensely proud for her team to be recognised as one of the top five Slimming World teams in the whole of the country and would love to welcome new consultants to this warm, friendly and supportive team.

Claire describes the amazing opportunities available locally to become a consultant and help to touch the heats and change the lives of others for the better. And what’s more to be part of one of the top 5 teams in the whole of Slimming World.

“After losing 3st and completing my training to become a Slimming World Consultant, it's a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me. Being able to give other people the support they need to get to their target weight, in the way my Consultant did for me, is an amazing feeling.”

Join our amazing team

“It all starts with the feeling that you’re not alone. I know I wouldn’t have succeeded with my weight loss without the weekly help, encouragement, and understanding of my own consultant and the members in the group. I want people in Sleaford to know that if they are struggling alone with their weight, we are here for them, we understand and we can help.”

“As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, our consultants will be there to support every one of our members all the way to their chosen target weight.”

“With Slimming World’s flexible, healthy Food Optimising eating plan, you can eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, and fish, so you never feel hungry, or as if you’re missing out. There is no need to cook separately for other family members either as the plan is so family-friendly and it’s so flexible you can personalise it to your tastes and lifestyle.”

Slimming World are inviting people who have successfully lost weight at a local Slimming World group – either former or current members – to run their own weight loss group. Having successfully lost weight as members is the only special qualification you need – except an abundance of personal qualities, including warmth and passion!

Team developer Claire Best before and after losing 3st with Slimming World

Imagine a role that enables you to help people to;

Lose weight without ever going hungry, thanks to our generous, flexible Food Optimising eating plan;

Become more active at their own pace and in a way that’s enjoyable and sustainable, whatever their starting point;

Belong to a warm and friendly group of fellow slimmer’s who care about each other’s success, while receiving powerful, personalised support – to help them understand

For more than 50 years, Slimming World has been helping people to change their mindset and form new healthy habits around eating and activity so they can stay slim for life.

Consultants receive in-depth training from the Slimming World Academy to ensure they provide their members with the practical and psychological support they need to make long-term changes to their eating and activity habits.

Team of the Year Nominee 2025

Helping people to achieve their weight-loss dreams and the mind-and-body benefits that brings is an incredibly rewarding role and the opportunity to become a self-employed Slimming World Consultant provides plenty of flexibility and an excellent income.

“Becoming a Slimming World Consultant is the most amazing role for the right person. Becoming part of a well loved, well recognised brand with over 55 years of experience. It means being self employed, but still having the benefits of working alongside a team and receiving continued support and training. I never imagined I would give up my full-time job and do something so rewarding and that pays well too” Claire said.

To find out more about the amazing opportunities available in your local area contact Claire Best on 07946 405322.