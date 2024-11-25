Louth Choral Society concert triumph

Alto and bass sections

Last night Louth Choral Society were in fine voice for their autumn event. Joined by soloists Lydia South, soprano, Joseph Bolger, Countertenor, Harry Jacques, tenor and Edward Grint, bass.

The beautiful pipe organ of St. James's Church was put through its paces by Graham Eccles, who we were thrilled could join us for the event.

Graham was for many years a regular organist for BBC Daily Service on Radio 4 and has held other prestigious post around the country.

The evening was conducted by Allan Smith, Musical Director for Louth Choral Society.