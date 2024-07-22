Maple Leaf Lodge’s Summer Fete brings the local community together
Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Maple Leaf Lodge to enjoy a circus themed Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds on Saturday 20th July.
Maple Leaf Lodge hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, tombola stall, live entertainment from the amazing Grantham U3A band, a bouncy castle, local stall holders and much more.
Staff at the home made everyone feel welcome, dressing up in their best circus outfits and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments and delicious BBQ food prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!
Resident, Kate said, “I have really enjoyed myself. The food and music was lovely.”
Kerry, Senior General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
Maple Leaf Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care, palliative care and dementia care, from respite care to long term stays.
