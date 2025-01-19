Market Rasen rock band are UK Songwriting 2024 Award winners
Local lads Tom, Jack, Will and Harry have been playing together for about 18 months and have already experienced success via Spotify, Amazon music and other providers for their debut singles Between You and I and I Wish It Wasn't True.
The songs both won awards, with Between You and I receiving a Special Mention Award - meaning it was down to last few songs for the overall award in the Teen and Unsigned Band categories.
The boys are next gigging locally at The Bistro, Market Rasen on January 31 before playing venues in Lincoln.
In late February they are heading to Italy for a short tour. They'll be back in the recording studio this Spring, after which their next single, Where We Going, will be released.