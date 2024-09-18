Meet the Lincolnshire physical education instructors at HMP Stocken marking National Fitness Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former police officer and a talented ex-footballer, who share a passion for exercise and sport, want others to join them in helping to rehabilitate prisoners through physical exercise.

Physical Education Instructors (PEIs), Debbie Swart and Des McCauley, both from Lincolnshire, alongside other hard working prison staff at HMP Stocken in Rutland, are playing a crucial role in supporting the prison system through challenging times, with prisons until recently close to full. Staff will play a key role in rebuilding the prison system so that it is more effective at cutting reoffending rates among those leaving prison.

Des, 52, started his prison career 32 years ago at HMP Lincoln, juggling it alongside a successful career in semi-professional football with teams in Lincolnshire, including Sleaford Town FC. Des took up the Physical Education Instructor role at HMP Stocken in 2007 and is urging others to join him. He says: “I’d highly recommended the role.

“Working my way up from the wings into the PE department was always my plan. For me, sport is a great way of building an instant rapport with others, including prisoners, which is vital for reducing reoffending and making prisons safe.

“Keeping prisoners fit contributes massively to keeping the prison stable. We see such great results, like one prisoner who lost a substantial amount of weight, which gave him great confidence and a much more positive mindset. His family saw huge changes in him.

“It’s not just about prisoners' physical health but their mental health and self-esteem too. We also support prisoners to gain qualifications which can help them get employment on the outside and reduce the chances of them returning, which is vital when prisons are already under so much pressure.”

Debbie, 35, enjoyed working as a police officer for five years but switched to the prison service after having her second child, when she needed a career that worked better around family life. She’ll become fully qualified as a Physical Education Instructor in December and has worked at HMP Stocken for three years. She says: "I knew I wanted to be a PEI eventually, but worked for five years on the landings to get used to life in a prison.

“I’ve always had a keen interest in sport, and there’s not a single sport I’ve tried and not enjoyed since primary school.

“The team in the gym work well together and have a laugh, and support and push each other to better ourselves, and we always have each other’s backs.

“If you’re looking for a new role, and have the mindset where you want to change people’s lives for the better and help others achieve their goals, then the prison service could be for you.”

Prison staff at HMP Stocken and across the country are doing an extraordinary job in challenging conditions. They will play a crucial role in supporting the prison system to make prisons safer and protect the public. You do not need qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in a support staff role. HMP Stocken is looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding new career can apply or find out more by visiting Prison and Probation Jobs.