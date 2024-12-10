Newton House makes resident’s dream come true
Gail has lived at Newton House Care Home for a few months and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making her dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to her and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Gail’s face when her dream was realised.
Staff first found out about Gail’s dream a few months ago and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping her achieve it. Gail was also accompanied by Fred her husband who was there to witness this momentous occasion.
In response to this wonderful surprise, Gail, said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask.”
Sonia, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Newton House Care Home. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Gail was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”
Newton House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Newton House Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.