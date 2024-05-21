Nominate your Teacher of the Year in Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Teacher of the Year competition, sponsored by GiftRound, gives people the chance to win a £250 Lincolnshire Gift Card, with a £500 gift card for the winning teacher and a £500 gift card for the winning teacher’s school.

People are being encouraged to nominate a teacher in a newly launched national Teacher of the Year competition, with £1250 in Lincolnshire Gift Cards as a possible prize.

The Lincolnshire Gift Card was launched in 2023 by Destination Lincolnshire and can be spent with over 40 local businesses in the county, including shops, restaurants and attractions, giving people an easy way to support their community and the local economy.

All types of teachers are eligible to be nominated for the Teacher of the Year award, including primary school teachers, secondary school teachers, special educational needs teachers, early years teachers, teaching assistants and headteachers.

The Lincolnshire Gift Card is backing a new Teacher of the Year competition

To nominate a teacher, people simply give the teacher’s name and a reason that they deserve to be the Teacher of the Year. The teacher who receives the most votes will be crowned as Teacher of the Year and will receive a massive £500 Town & City Gift Card of their choice, such as the Lincolnshire Gift Card.

One person who nominated the Teacher of the Year will also win a £250 Town & City Gift Card, and there will be a £500 Town & City Gift Card for the school where the winning teacher works.

Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive at Destination Lincolnshire, said the Teacher of the Year competition is a chance to celebrate hard-working teachers in Lincolnshire: “It’s nearly the end of the school year and the Teacher of the Year competition is a chance for people to nominate a teacher who has made a positive impact for pupils, families and the community. It’s a really great prize with £1250 of Lincolnshire Gift Cards to be won.

“The Teacher of the Year could spend their £500 gift card with shops, restaurants, attractions and hotels right across Lincolnshire. The Teacher of the Year’s schools could use their £500 gift card to treat the team to a social event, on a day out for pupils, or on anything else they might want or need.

“One person who nominates the winning teacher could also win a £250 Lincolnshire Gift Card to spend as they choose. It takes just 2 minutes to nominate, and we really hope to see a teacher from Lincolnshire take the crown as Teacher of the Year.”

The Lincolnshire Gift Card is part of the award-winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex.

Colin Munro, Managing Director of Miconex, said:“Schools, and teachers, are at the heart of our communities, and our Teacher of the Year competition is a celebration of the teachers who are going above and beyond to educate, help and inspire young people. We’ll be telling the stories of the nominations as they come in, giving teachers the recognition they deserve.”

The Teacher of the Year competition is sponsored by group collecting platform GiftRound. Founded in 2018, GiftRound gives people an easy way to collect money for various occasions, including end-of-term gifts. The Lincolnshire Gift Card is available to buy at the GiftRound store.

Craig Forsythe, CEO & founder at GiftRound, said sponsoring the Teacher of the Year competition was a natural fit for the company: “GiftRound makes it easy for groups of parents to collect money and buy the perfect gift for teachers without the hassle of sharing bank account details and endless WhatsApp messages.

“We started working with Town & City Gift Cards because a group of parents collecting for a teacher’s gift asked for their local gift card to be added to the GiftRound store, leading to the onboarding of local gift cards across the UK and Ireland, including the Lincolnshire Gift Card. We’re delighted to sponsor the Teacher of the Year competition and we look forward to reading the entries.”

Nominate a teacher in the Teacher of the Year competition at teacheroftheyear.co.uk