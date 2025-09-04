Please join us to raise funds for children experiencing domestic abuse this Christmas!
This year, all funds raised will go towards helping us bring some festive joy and much-needed support to the children living in our refuges this Christmas. Every penny makes a difference in ensuring they feel safe, cared for and included at what can be a difficult time.
How to take part:
Wear your brightest, funniest, or most festive Christmas jumper on the day
Make a suggested donation of just £1 per jumper
Help our families this Christmas!
Encourage colleagues, classmates and friends to join in the fun!
If you are unable to take part directly, we would be so grateful if you could share the attached poster with your contacts, colleagues or community to help spread the word.
Haven Domestic Abuse Service. Supporting victims of domestic abuse and their families since 1987.
Together, we can make Christmas brighter for the families in our care.
If you plan to get involved, please email [email protected] and we will send out extra information in due course.
Thank you so much for your continued kindness and support.