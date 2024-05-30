RAF Association Cranwell branch celebrates Bomber County concert success

The Miller magic Big band in action at the Bomber County concert in Sleaford Masonic Rooms.

The annual Bomber County charity concert in aid of the RAF Association’s Wings Appeal was the most successful ever according to organisers.

The sell out concert on May 12 was hosted by the Cranwell branch of the RAF Association and featured the Miller Magic Big band in fine form under the direction of Jim McQuade.

Steve Hanson from the Wings Appeal team at Cranwell RAFA said the event at the Masonic Rooms in Sleaford was much appreciated by the audience and the atmosphere was electric.

He said: “The Sleaford Freemasons were great hosts, providing a superb facility to hold our concert, an excellent bar and donating the hall hire fee to our Wings Appeal charity. We, at the RAFA Cranwell Branch, and the Miller Magic Big Band, are over the moon at the way the evening went, and very grateful to all those shops, businesses and iconic institutions that supported and promoted this annual Bomber County Charity Concert.”

Miller magic Big Band in concert.

The total sum raised was £1,480, of which the raffle raised £350 - the most successful of all their concerts to date. There were over 20 prizes, donated by local and national shops, businesses and iconic institutions, like the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows. Many members of the audience said they had enjoyed a wonderful musical evening, and were hopeful of a repeat performance next year.