RAF Association Cranwell branch celebrates Bomber County concert success
The sell out concert on May 12 was hosted by the Cranwell branch of the RAF Association and featured the Miller Magic Big band in fine form under the direction of Jim McQuade.
Steve Hanson from the Wings Appeal team at Cranwell RAFA said the event at the Masonic Rooms in Sleaford was much appreciated by the audience and the atmosphere was electric.
He said: “The Sleaford Freemasons were great hosts, providing a superb facility to hold our concert, an excellent bar and donating the hall hire fee to our Wings Appeal charity. We, at the RAFA Cranwell Branch, and the Miller Magic Big Band, are over the moon at the way the evening went, and very grateful to all those shops, businesses and iconic institutions that supported and promoted this annual Bomber County Charity Concert.”
The total sum raised was £1,480, of which the raffle raised £350 - the most successful of all their concerts to date. There were over 20 prizes, donated by local and national shops, businesses and iconic institutions, like the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Red Arrows. Many members of the audience said they had enjoyed a wonderful musical evening, and were hopeful of a repeat performance next year.
Steve said: “Without the fantastic support we receive from local and national businesses to our annual Wings Appeal, we would struggle to raise the funds required to maintain our welfare commitment to veterans and serving members of the RAF and the Air Forces of the Commonwealth.”
