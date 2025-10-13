Rasen Rotarians donate to Lincolnshire Rural Support Network

Rotarian David Herring with representatives of LRSN

Market Rasen Rotary was pleased to be able to help the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network, by sending them a donation of £300.00 to help them in their work.

In a letter of thanks received by Rasen Rotary, Alice Clayton, the Administrator for The LRSN, said: “During the last year, Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) have helped 248 families, responded to 180 helpline calls and carried out more than 5,100 health checks at markets in Louth, Melton Mowbray and Spalding as well as many visits to the LRSN Health Hut at agricultural events.

LRSN has 77 volunteers, 4 nurses and a dual-qualified nurse, (in general and mental health). Recently the team have been joined by another staff case worker and two emotional well-being workers supporting the younger generation of farmers and agriculturalists”. Alice continued by saying: “the donation will ensure that LRSN is able to continue supporting Lincolnshire’s Farming and Horticultural families and those in allied organisations”.

The donation was given following a presentation by Emma Billings supported by James Phillips of the LRSN at one of Market Rasen Rotary’s weekly informative meetings.